Rain chance to start the week

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a chance of showers and storms to start the week. A flash flood watch is in effect through the day due to the saturated ground from Ida and the potential for heavy downpours.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by Friday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 88° 74°

Sunday

86° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 86° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
86°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
86°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

Interactive Radar

