A weak storm system will be moving across the northern Gulf today which will bring moisture through the area. It looks like two different waves through the day. The first batch comes through early this morning. This will likely be just light rain or sprinkles with a lot of it not reaching the ground.

The next round will be this evening after sunset. This will have a better chance of producing some showers around the area. There could be a third batch of showers on the south shore Tuesday before the whole system pushes east.

Temperatures stay cool today but then will be gradually warming up. Look for upper 50s across the area Monday followed by low 60s Tuesday. Wednesday looks nice with highs topping out around 70.

At this point it looks like we will see some rain around the area on Thanksgiving.