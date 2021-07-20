Rain chance through the day

Rain and storms are already around the area on Tuesday morning and this trend will continue through the day. Waves of locally heavy downpours and showers will continue to move through the area. We will see some breaks in the rain at times but overall expect a soggy day.

Locally heavy rain could lead to pockets of street flooding, but in general the activity should be moving enough to prevent widespread issues. Temperatures will stay cooler in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then. Expect rain chances to begin to taper off by Friday, with highs back in the low 90s at that point.