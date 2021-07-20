Rain chance through the day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and storms are already around the area on Tuesday morning and this trend will continue through the day. Waves of locally heavy downpours and showers will continue to move through the area. We will see some breaks in the rain at times but overall expect a soggy day.

Locally heavy rain could lead to pockets of street flooding, but in general the activity should be moving enough to prevent widespread issues. Temperatures will stay cooler in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then. Expect rain chances to begin to taper off by Friday, with highs back in the low 90s at that point.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 88% 81° 76°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
79°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

78°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News