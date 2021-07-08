Rain chance still with us the next few days

Areas of rain to the southwest and to the south will be moving towards the area through the afternoon. While not all of this activity will push across the whole area, some of it will. Combine that with daytime heating and we will still be seeing scattered showers and storms later in the day.

Cloud cover is going to stay for a good portion of the day and it looks like it will limit some of the instability. That will mean not quite as many of the storms popping up from the daytime heating.

Chances for rain are a bit higher for your Friday as some of the activity from the western Gulf again tries to push it’s way into the area, especially the farther west you go.

More spotty activity moves back in over the weekend as temperatures by that point climb into the low 90s.