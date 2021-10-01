Rain chance spotty today

Weather

Dewpoints are in the low to mid 70s Friday morning as we continue to see a lot of humidity around the area. This does not feel much like fall and it won’t for the next couple of days. Look for temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be spotty though so most of the area will avoid the rain today.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day. Temperatures will still top out in the low to mid 80s.

It does look like some fall weather comes back in by the middle of next week as lower humidity moves in and we start to see lows back in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 74°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 84° 74°

Saturday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 74°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 81° 72°

Monday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 82° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 81° 67°

Thursday

80° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
21%
83°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
81°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Showers
37%
82°

Interactive Radar

