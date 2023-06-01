The area of low pressure we have been watching over the past couple of days intensified into a tropical depression Thursday afternoon. This system was found to have a closed circulation by a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft.

At this point there is no threat to our area or along the northern Gulf coast.

This system will continue to drift south over the next few days. It is forecast to strengthen briefly to a storm and be named Arlene. After that it will likely weaken as it drifts south through the southern Gulf.

Otherwise it looks like typical early June weather over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

At this point it does not look like we will see much rain chance through the weekend, just the usual 20% chance of a spotty shower or storm.