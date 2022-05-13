Rain continues to taper off Friday evening and it looks like we should stay mainly dry through the night. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 60s to low 70s through the night but it feels a little nicer thanks to the rain cooled air.

It looks like another round of rain and storms will develop on Saturday afternoon. Expect locally heavy rain with that as well as the chance for some gusty winds. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

After that we start to dry out with just spotty activity on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s through the day. Next week looks mostly dry as highs get back into the low 90s.

Don’t forget to get outside Sunday night and check out the total lunar eclipse! The peak time locally will be around 11:11PM.