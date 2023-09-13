NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A batch of showers and storms is moving in from the west Wednesday evening and will help to trigger rain over our area through early tonight. After that the activity will diminish as we go through the overnight hours.

Thursday looks like the best chance of rain the rest of the forecast. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop by the afternoon. Overall rain chance will be around 50-60%. Look for locally heavy downpours. Otherwise we start to dry out after that by Friday through the weekend. Expect just a few spotty showers and storms but not much. The best chance will be closer to the coast.

High temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for the Northshore, while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally seeing mid 70s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

