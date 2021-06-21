Rain chance high to start the week

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside. Rain is already along the coast and that will try to develop inland later in the day.

There is not any real trigger for storms today in terms of a front or disturbance. So most of the development will be just because of daytime heating and the moisture. However any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and then down in the low 80s with any rain that pops up. Look for more of the same on Tuesday and then rain chances will be going down through the week after that.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 76°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 77% 84° 76°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 84° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 87° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
81°

80°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
72%
80°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
82°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
83°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
81°

80°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

79°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

79°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
79°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
78°

Interactive Radar

