Rain chance high to start the week

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside. Rain is already along the coast and that will try to develop inland later in the day.

There is not any real trigger for storms today in terms of a front or disturbance. So most of the development will be just because of daytime heating and the moisture. However any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and then down in the low 80s with any rain that pops up. Look for more of the same on Tuesday and then rain chances will be going down through the week after that.