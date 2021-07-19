Rain chance high to start the week

More soggy weather is on the way over the next few days. The amount of moisture through the atmosphere continues to be very high and that trend continues through the middle of the week. This means that as storms develop they will be capable of producing heavy rain.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Look for spotty activity developing later this morning and more widespread activity this afternoon. Rain will actually continue in spots overnight as well. High rain chances will be with us again on Tuesday.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then.