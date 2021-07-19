Rain chance high to start the week

More soggy weather is on the way over the next few days. The amount of moisture through the atmosphere continues to be very high and that trend continues through the middle of the week. This means that as storms develop they will be capable of producing heavy rain.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Look for spotty activity developing later this morning and more widespread activity this afternoon. Rain will actually continue in spots overnight as well. High rain chances will be with us again on Tuesday.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 72% 87° 77°

Tuesday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 82° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
85°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
86°

85°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
82°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
82°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
80°

80°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
80°

79°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
79°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
79°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

Interactive Radar

