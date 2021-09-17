Rain chance high but not necessarily duration

Scattered showers are already popping up around the area this morning and these showers are moving quickly to the north. That trend is going to continue and even expand through the morning and into the afternoon.

However it will not be an all day rainfall. These showers will move through quickly so any one spot will likely only see rain for 30 minutes at a time. The exception will be if the rain forms into bands where cells repeat over the same area. That would also be the biggest flood threat. In general the showers themselves would not create flooding but if you get them training over an area for any length of time it would be possible.

This trend continues through the weekend. Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After that it looks like a cold front will try to move through during the middle of the week. This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week.

