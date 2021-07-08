Rain chance goes up later today

Areas of rain to the southwest and to the south will be moving towards the area through the afternoon. While not all of this activity will push across the whole area, some of it will. Combine that with daytime heating and we will still be seeing scattered showers and storms later in the day.

Cloud cover is going to stay for a good portion of the day and it looks like it will limit some of the instability. That will mean not quite as many of the storms popping up from the daytime heating.

Chances for rain are a bit higher for your Friday as some of the activity from the western Gulf again tries to push it’s way into the area, especially the farther west you go.

More spotty activity moves back in over the weekend as temperatures by that point climb into the low 90s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 88° 78°

Friday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 84° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
87°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
84°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
21%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
81°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

