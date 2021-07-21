Rain chance finally going down

The upper level trough continues to move east across the region Wednesday morning and as it moves out over the next couple of days rain chances will be going down. We do still have some locally heavy downpours south of highway 90 this morning and the threat will continue to see those through the day.

However the overall duration and coverage of these will be lower than what we have seen previously this week. Look for spotty showers and downpours that pop up and move northeast. That means more of the area may see rain than the number of storms would indicate if they weren’t moving, but also the flood threat will be less since these won’t be sitting over the same area.

Rain chances will continue to go down the next few days with more of a typical summer pattern on the way. That means we will see low 90s for highs back in the area on Thursday and into the weekend. Heat index values will climb back above 100 as well.