Rain chance finally going down

The upper level trough continues to move east across the region Wednesday morning and as it moves out over the next couple of days rain chances will be going down. We do still have some locally heavy downpours south of highway 90 this morning and the threat will continue to see those through the day.

However the overall duration and coverage of these will be lower than what we have seen previously this week. Look for spotty showers and downpours that pop up and move northeast. That means more of the area may see rain than the number of storms would indicate if they weren’t moving, but also the flood threat will be less since these won’t be sitting over the same area.

Rain chances will continue to go down the next few days with more of a typical summer pattern on the way. That means we will see low 90s for highs back in the area on Thursday and into the weekend. Heat index values will climb back above 100 as well.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 66% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 80°

Friday

92° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 92° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

7 AM
Rain
62%
78°

80°

8 AM
Showers
56%
80°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
9%
81°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
8%
80°

