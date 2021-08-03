Rain chance continues today

Our rain chances will stay on the high side today although the activity will likely not be as heavy as yesterday. The cold front is currently draped along the coast which should keep the large heavy batches mainly along the coast and offshore.

The rest of the area will see scattered showers and storms through the day. It won’t rain all day where you are but these will be popping up and drifting through.

Temperatures will stay cooler with mainly the mid to upper 80s through the day. Drier air will be moving south over the next couple of days.

Humidity will drop for later Wednesday into Thursday and it will especially be noticeable in the northern half of the area. Look for low 90s over the next couple of days and mid 90s through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 85° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 89° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

8 AM
Few Showers
33%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers
59%
80°

82°

10 AM
Showers
41%
82°

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
83°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
84°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

83°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
83°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

81°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
81°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

Interactive Radar

