Rain chance continues, but not as much

It looks like we will start to see less coverage of rain overall through the afternoon today and that trend will continue through the weekend. That being said scattered showers and storms will still be popping up through the day.

Cloud cover will be key. If it holds in a bit more like it looks like it will then the lack of sun will limit some of the instability. That will mean not quite as many of the storms popping up from the daytime heating.

Still though, expect isolated activity to develop by early to mid afternoon. Another rain chance comes this evening as some of the activity from the western Gulf tries to move up into the area. In general though the duration of rain will be lower across the area through the day.

That rain chance stays above normal through the day on Friday with more spotty activity moving back in over the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 44% 87° 78°

Friday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 83° 78°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 87° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

