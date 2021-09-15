Rain chance continues but heaviest activity moving east

The center of what was Tropical Depression Nicholas is still located around the Lake Charles area. This will continue to slowly drift east over the next couple of days and eventually just dissipate near our area. As it continues to move east tropical bands of heavy rain will be popping up and moving through. Luckily the storm is also pulling dry air around it so we have breaks in the rain in between those bands.

Look for an additional 2-3 inches of rain on average across the area through the day but with isolated higher amounts possible under one of those bands as it moves through. There will also be an isolated tornado threat through the day with the strong cells, especially on the eastern side of the area. The highest rainfall amounts look to be moving farther east of our area.

Minor coastal flooding is possible outside the levees through tonight with levels 1-1.5 feet above normal. A flash flood watch is also in effect across the area.

After that rain chances will stay high the next few days. Even as Nicholas fades out there will still be a lot of moisture leftover. That will create hit or miss activity but a lot of it through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Rain
Rain 77% 81° 75°

Thursday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 84° 76°

Friday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 83° 75°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 73°

Sunday

80° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 74°

Tuesday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

78°

12 PM
Showers
35%
78°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

5 PM
Showers
44%
81°

80°

6 PM
Rain
77%
80°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

76°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

77°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
77°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
76°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
76°

76°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
78°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
80°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

