Rain chance comes back to cool off temps

We finally see a break in the heat starting to as rain chances move back into the area. Several days of the upper 90s have been stifling over the past week but relief is on the way.

A tropical wave moving west across the northern Gulf will bring moisture into the area starting today. We are still on the western side of the wave which will keep the rain spotty through the afternoon. However with daytime heating look for showers and storms to develop enough to bring clouds and cooler air.

We will get into the low 90s early in the day but then drop into the 80s. Storms could produce locally heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.

By Thursday and Friday as the wave moves west we get into even higher rain chances. Expect widespread rain on Thursday with temps mainly in the 80s through the day. High rain chances will continue through the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 91° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 79°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 86° 79°

Monday

85° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 85° 80°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
90°

90°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
89°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
89°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
88°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
89°

90°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
90°

89°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
85°

85°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

82°

1 AM
Few Showers
31%
82°

82°

2 AM
Showers
35%
82°

82°

3 AM
Showers
39%
82°

82°

4 AM
Showers
44%
82°

81°

5 AM
Showers
41%
81°

80°

6 AM
Showers
46%
80°

