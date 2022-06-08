Rain chances will start to go up over the next couple of days across the area. The big ridge of high pressure over top will get pushed to the southwest by a trough coming into the eastern U.S. As that happens the northwest flow with embedded storms will move closer to the area. That will allow showers and storms to develop over the next couple of afternoons.

These situations can be tough to judge in terms of timing and overall coverage. Right now it looks like the highest rain chance Thursday and Friday will be across the Florida parishes and in southern Mississippi. There will be a chance for activity to extend southward as well.

Temperatures will still warm into the low 90s for most of the area ahead of any rain that develops. Look for that trend over the weekend before dry weather moves back in heading into early next week.