The cold front from the past couple of days is south of the area Wednesday afternoon giving us a much cooler day. We have widespread 50s around the region. After a chilly night we start to see changes on Thursday.

That front will begin to lift north ahead of the storm system coming out of Texas. That will draw warmer air back into the area. We will see low to mid 70s on the south shore. Areas to the north may not totally get in the warmer air but will still be in the 60s through the afternoon. This front will also bring a round of rain and storms with it. Expect that Thursday afternoon and evneing.

A few locally heavy downpours and storms will be embedded within batches of rain with this system. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and temperatures will be cooler once the system pushes through.

We will finally start to clear out Friday with cooler and drier conditions heading in to the weekend. Some areas north of I-12 will approach freezing for a short time Saturday morning.