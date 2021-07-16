Rain chance again today

It looks like another day of decent rain chances across the area as showers and storms develop late morning and this afternoon. Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning that street flooding will be possible.

Look for temperatures to warm to around 90 by late morning. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 85° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 79°

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
86°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

