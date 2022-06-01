The first day of hurricane season comes with an area we are watching in the southern Gulf and western Caribbean for potential development. These are the remnants of Agatha that moved across Mexico. There is the chance for redevelopment as they move northeast over the next few days. This system will stay well to our south though and be a big rainmaker for south Florida.

Otherwise closer to home we do have a weak front moving in over the next couple of days. The overall pattern will still be similar to the past couple of afternoons where we see showers and storms fire up from the daytime heating. However with the front nearby the chance will be a bit higher in the 40-50% range. These will still be localized showers and storms though so nothing widespread.

By the weekend we are back to just the isolated 20% chance each afternoon. Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around 90 Thursday and Friday and then low 90s for the weekend into next week.