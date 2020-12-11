Rain at times this weekend then much colder!

Two storm systems are going to be moving across the area as we go through the weekend bringing rain chances and eventually cooler weather

Two storm systems are going to be moving across the area as we go through the weekend bringing rain chances and eventually cooler weather. The first system comes in Saturday morning. As it moves across the area expect a band of showers going west to east across the area during the first half of the day.

Rainfall amounts with this system will be light and temperatures will still be fairly mild behind it with low to mid 70s.

The second system begins to move in Sunday night. Look for showers to develop out ahead of this by Sunday afternoon and evening. As the rain moves out by Monday morning cooler air will filter in. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 50s Monday.

Colder than average air will stick around through the week. Another system moves through dry but brings another shot of cool air by Wednesday and we could see some areas to the north approach freezing by Thursday morning.

Friday

73° / 65°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 73° 65°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 74° 59°

Sunday

72° / 52°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 72° 52°

Monday

58° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 48°

Tuesday

62° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 62° 51°

Wednesday

56° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 56° 43°

Thursday

57° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 46°

