Rain and storms today, severe weather possible

Weather

A line of rain and storms is moving across Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday morning and will be the first chance of significant rain we have seen in quite some time.

This line as a history of producing severe weather over the past 24 hours and we will have a chance for that in our area as well.

Look for a threat of strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado as storms move through, especially along and north of I-12.

The forecast model shows the line working across the area through the afternoon with a line of showers and embedded storms. The front doesn’t totally clear the area so along and ahead of it tonight we will have the chance for dense fog.

Look for spotty showers to develop Thursday afternoon and again later Friday. The weekend looks a bit wet with the highest rain chance coming Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures stay mild through Sunday but then cool down big time by early next week.

Have a way to get warnings if they are issued for your area today, and if you are traveling check the radar before heading out.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 78° 66°

Thursday

76° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 67°

Friday

77° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 64°

Saturday

69° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 69° 64°

Sunday

70° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 70° 48°

Monday

56° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 39°

Tuesday

54° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 54° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

73°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

69°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

