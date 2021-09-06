Expect storms, showers, and a heat advisory this Labor Day

Showers and storms are already developing around the region. These are producing frequent and dangerous lightning along with locally heavy downpours. Flash flood warnings are already in effect west of our area.

A flash flood watch is in effect through the day due to the saturated ground from Ida and the potential for heavy downpours.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by Friday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.