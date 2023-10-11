NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good morning and a Happy Wednesday! All eyes are on the area of low pressure moving through the Gulf over these next 24 hours. The low will stay well to our south keeping the heaviest rain offshore, but the wind will still pick up quite a bit in our area.

Rain chances are forecast to increase to 80 percent today as the area of low pressure and a warm front move across the Gulf of Mexico.

Most weather models show the heaviest rain remaining offshore, but 1 to 2 inches of rainfall can still be expected on the south shore, with lower amounts further north. Unfortunately, these amounts won’t help the drought much.

Winds will also increase Wednesday with gusts into the 20s. A wind advisory is in effect. Some areas near the coast may even experience gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding is also possible due to the wind coming from the east and northeast. Areas outside the levee system to the east could see levels 2-3 feet above normal. Some high water is even possible around the western side of the lakes.

A few showers will be possible again on Friday. Then, another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday after another cold front moves through the area.

