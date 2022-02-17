It is warm and windy ahead of the cold front that is still out to the west. A wind advisory is in effect across the area for this afternoon with speeds in the 20s and gusts in the 30s at times. Here are some recent gusts as of 2:30PM Thursday.

Otherwise we will continue to watch bands of rain and storms move through the area. Locally heavy downpours will be possible as these move through. The main line of rain will swing across the area this evening.

After that much cooler weather moves in tonight and for Friday. Winds will switch around to the north behind the front with temperatures dropping into the 40s tonight and only warming into the mid 50s on Friday.