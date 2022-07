Showers and storms popped up early Friday which means they are tapering off early as well. Look for fairly quiet conditions through the afternoon and evening with the last of the rain well north of I-12. Mostly cloudy skies will thin out a bit and temperatures will stay relatively pleasant through the day making for a nice end to the week.

The weekend looks a bit more typical in terms of spotty showers and storms. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit into the 92-94 range.