Monday morning and rain already moving in

Scattered showers and storms are developing quickly around the south shore Monday morning. These are producing locally heavy downpours and lightning. That trend is going to continue through mid afternoon and eventually spread north.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.