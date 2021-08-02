Monday morning and rain already moving in

Scattered showers and storms are developing quickly around the south shore Monday morning. These are producing locally heavy downpours and lightning. That trend is going to continue through mid afternoon and eventually spread north.

More widespread and persistent rain will move across the area on Tuesday with some of it locally heavy at times. Most of the day will be spent in the 80s today and tomorrow.

Right now it does look like the humidity will be a bit lower by mid-week although temperatures will still be on the hot side.

Monday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 88° 78°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 84° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 80°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

81°

12 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
63%
81°

81°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
75%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
82°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
86°

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
86°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

83°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
83°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

81°

12 AM
Rain
64%
81°

81°

1 AM
Rain
73%
81°

81°

2 AM
Light Rain
71%
81°

80°

3 AM
Light Rain
66%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
72%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain
67%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain
69%
79°

79°

7 AM
Rain
75%
79°

79°

8 AM
Rain
70%
79°

80°

9 AM
Light Rain
68%
80°

81°

10 AM
Rain
60%
81°

