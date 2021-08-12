Rain again today, Fred remains very disorganized

Tropical Depression Fred is looking weak and very disorganized Thursday morning after moving off the coast of Haiti. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours.

Right now the center is very hard to make out. The stronger areas of rain and storms are actually well south of the center and the National Hurricane Center actually says it more closely resembles an open wave than a depression.

Forecast models continue to look for landfall along the Florida panhandle, but are now starting to show a bigger spread as to where that occurs. A more westerly movement could mean a stronger storm than is currently forecast.

Locally we are looking at a very similar day to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s as rain begins to develop.

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. This will keep most of the afternoon in the 80s.

Overall this trend continues into early next week. Expect low 90s early in the day with showers and storms developing after that.