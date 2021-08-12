Rain again today, Fred remains very disorganized

Tropical Depression Fred is looking weak and very disorganized Thursday morning after moving off the coast of Haiti. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours.

Right now the center is very hard to make out. The stronger areas of rain and storms are actually well south of the center and the National Hurricane Center actually says it more closely resembles an open wave than a depression.

Forecast models continue to look for landfall along the Florida panhandle, but are now starting to show a bigger spread as to where that occurs. A more westerly movement could mean a stronger storm than is currently forecast.

Locally we are looking at a very similar day to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s as rain begins to develop.

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. This will keep most of the afternoon in the 80s.

Overall this trend continues into early next week. Expect low 90s early in the day with showers and storms developing after that.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 79°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 79°

Monday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 89° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 89° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
90°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
87°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
85°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
85°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
88°

