Rain again for Tuesday

Another round of showers and storms is on the way through the day on Tuesday

Another round of showers and storms is on the way through the day on Tuesday. We are going to see locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with the strongest activity.

Like Monday these will be scattered about. Some gusty winds will be possible as well. The biggest issue will be the heavy rain potential. Storms will probably not be moving as fast as Monday which means locally heavy rain could lead to a flash flood threat.

Activity begins to pop up by late morning and continues to expand through the afternoon. Make sure to head indoors when the lightning is close by.

Another round of rain and storms will move through on Wednesday before we see a drier Thursday.

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 85° 73°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 87° 75°

Friday

87° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 76°

Saturday

88° / 76°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Sunday

89° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 89° 76°

Monday

88° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 77°

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

