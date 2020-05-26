Rain again for Tuesday

Another round of showers and storms is on the way through the day on Tuesday

Another round of showers and storms is on the way through the day on Tuesday. We are going to see locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with the strongest activity.

Like Monday these will be scattered about. Some gusty winds will be possible as well. The biggest issue will be the heavy rain potential. Storms will probably not be moving as fast as Monday which means locally heavy rain could lead to a flash flood threat.

Activity begins to pop up by late morning and continues to expand through the afternoon. Make sure to head indoors when the lightning is close by.

Another round of rain and storms will move through on Wednesday before we see a drier Thursday.