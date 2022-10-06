The wave we have been watching the past few days in the western Atlantic has been classified as potential tropical cyclone 13 by the NHC. This means that while there is not officially a center yet one is likely to form soon and the forecast cones and warnings will be issued.

This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf as it stays well south in to central America. It is forecast to be a hurricane at landfall.

Friday still looks like the warmest day with upper 80s ahead of a weak cold front. This front will not produce any rain but will bring another shot of lower humidity for the weekend with cooler nights and pleasant afternoons. Look for mid 80s Saturday but only low 80s on Sunday.