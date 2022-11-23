The nicest day we have seen in a while is on the way for your Wednesday. Clouds are moving out this morning and we are going to see plenty of sun through the day. Temperatures will be very pleasant with upper 60s through the day and highs topping out at 70-72.

Nice weather doesn’t last though as our next storm system begins to move in on Thursday. Thanksgiving will start dry with clouds increasing. Rain will start to move in through the afternoon and evening. Some of that rain could be heavy at times.

Rain chances continue through Friday with lingering showers into the first half of Saturday as well. We clear out for a nice Sunday to end the weekend.

Temperatures will not get that cold behind this storm system since it is Pacific based. Look for highs in the 60s over the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.