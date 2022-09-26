Summer-like heat sticks around for one more day as a cold front pushes southeast to eventually bring fall!

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s again this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s when you add humidity. Within 18 hours, a cold front will bring a much cooler and drier air mass into the region.

Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 80s each afternoon Tuesday through Saturday under mostly clear skies. Overnight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for the Northshore while locations south hit the low to mid 60s.

With Hurricane Ian (eventually expected to be a major hurricane) tracking east of New Orleans, northerly winds on the left side of the storm will create breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.