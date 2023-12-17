NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Evening, New Orleans! Rain in the area has ended and pushed well east after a cold, wet Saturday. Winds are still blustery but not as strong as it originally looked through the weekend. Expect gusts into the 20s with a few 30s especially near the coast through later tonight. The wind advisory has been cancelled. However because of the persistent onshore flow coastal flooding could still be an issue tonight.

Wet weather persisted yesterday as our next cold front approached. We will see drier weather overnight and then Monday through much of this week will be dry as well.

Most of this upcoming week looks dry. We will be chilly by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s by late week. Rain likely returns again next weekend.

