Heavy rain from this morning continues to move east and that will be about it through the day. We may still see a spotty shower pop up but in general look for quiet and warm weather through the afternoon and evening. We are still going to be waiting on the cold front to move through late Wednesday.

Wednesday looks very warm with mid to upper 80s for the area before a front moves in with cooler and drier weather for the second half of the week. We could see a few storms Wednesday with the front. The best chance will be to the east in southern Mississippi.

After that look for very pleasant early spring type weather Thursday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday morning will be cool and we may even see some 30s on the map in the cold spots by Saturday morning.