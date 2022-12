Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to much cooler temperatures as a result of Wednesday’s cold front that brought so much severe weather ahead of it. Much more seasonable weather is on the way as we go through the end of the week. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s and 50s behind this front.

Look for plenty of sun the next couple of days. Highs will only top out in the low 60s through Friday. A few spots will see upper 30s by Friday morning.

A small system will move through Saturday with clouds and a couple of passing showers. But most of the area will not see rain. It will be cooler however with highs only in the mid 50s for the weekend. Sunday morning temps will be in the low to mid 30s to the north.