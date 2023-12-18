Good Morning, New Orleans! Rain in the area has ended and pushed well east after a cold, wet Saturday. Winds were still blustery Sunday morning but not as strong as it originally looked through the weekend. Expect gusts to die down as this new week begins.

We will see drier weather today and through much of this week. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be a degree or two above freezing, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. Frost development is also a possibility north of Lake Pontchartrain.

Most of this upcoming week looks dry. We will be chilly by the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s by late week. Rain likely returns again next weekend.