Purple, Green, and COLD! Here’s your forecast for Three King’s Day!

Just one more sleep until we can officially indulge in King Cake! Although this is going to be different throughout 2021, many Carnival Season traditions will remain unchanged like an annual krewe rolling down Saint Charles Avenue each 12th Night!

Wednesday, anticipate a purple, green, and COLD start with 30-40 degree lows north and south of Lake Pontchartrain.

Highs by everyone’s afternoon after lunch should reach just above 60! Increasing clouds will be becoming widespread before yet another front heads our way, but don’t worry about rain on your parade!

Our next low pressure system arrives early Thursday morning, so at that point, shower chances return. Until then, mostly sunshine remains the theme here locally!

Happy Mardi Gras!

