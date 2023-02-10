Good morning, New Orleans! We woke up cooler after a round of storms came through on Wednesday night ahead of yet another cold front. Tangipahoa storm reports show an EF-2 tornado did touch down Wednesday night.

Temperatures are now in the 60s across our area, but a cool afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 60s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

On and off showers return as we continue into the weekend, so your forecast for both Family Gras and parades should be fine! Just make sure you bundle up as the winds are going to be whipping!

The whole pattern really slows down through the next day or so while we wait for an upper low to swing through on Saturday. The more unpleasant day comes Saturday as this system moves overhead. Look for temperatures struggling to reach 50 for the afternoon with a few showers as well. This will be a very cold rain along with breezy conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 30s early Sunday morning, even at or below freezing north of the lake. A light freeze is possible, so remember to protect people, pets, and plants. We’ll be above freezing on the South Shore.