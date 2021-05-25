Pumping continues in Ascension Parish to alleviate flooding in Spanish Lake, Bluff Swamp basin

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pumping is continuing in Ascension Parish to alleviate flooding in the Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp basin.
The parish is operating three pumps, each of which has a discharge capacity 20,000 gallons per minute, according to a press release from the parish.
The parish is also working to fabricate three additional pumps, each with the same discharge capacity as the existing pumps. The new pumps will be used as needed to bring relief to the pumping site.
Parish officials are constantly monitoring Bayou Manchac’s river gauges, according to the release.
