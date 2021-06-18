PTC 3 now with tropical storm force winds, path still to Louisiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center on Potential Tropical Cycle 3 indicates the system is intensifying Friday afternoon. Recent reports from a station near the Southwest Pass reported wind gusts around 50 at a height of 125 feet. Likely winds at the surface are not quite as strong but that does indicate the system is becoming better organized. The NHC has now put the system at an intensity of 45 mph.

The forecast for this system is to become a tropical storm before landfall sometime later Friday. The name of that storm will be Claudette.

Overall though the same thoughts from the past couple days continue with the majority of the rain being well east of the center. With the center moving inland a little closer now it looks like we will miss out on the heaviest rain threat.

Look for 3-6″ on average across our area especially New Orleans eastward. Heaviest amounts will be well off to the east it looks like now, and areas along and west of I-55 won’t see much at all.

Gusty winds will move through especially in these heavy bands. We could see gusts up to 45 mph and as the center passes overhead tonight.

Coastal flooding will also be possible but nothing major. Look for 2-3 feet outside the levees along the coast and 1-2 feet along the lakes.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible through tonight and Saturday morning with some of the heaviest activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Eventual Claudette to track over southeast Louisiana with main impacts east

7AM Friday: Tropical conditions moving in

10:30PM Thursday: Gulf system still disorganized

6:30PM Thursday: Active forecast for the weekend due to active tropics

061721 6:30 weather

Weather 5 pm

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 77°
Rain
Rain 88% 79° 77°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 63% 87° 78°

Sunday

85° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 85° 80°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Rain
91%
78°

79°

3 PM
Rain
77%
79°

78°

4 PM
Rain
76%
78°

79°

5 PM
Rain
76%
79°

79°

6 PM
Light Rain
59%
79°

78°

7 PM
Light Rain
47%
78°

78°

8 PM
Rain
79%
78°

79°

9 PM
Rain
80%
79°

79°

10 PM
Rain
89%
79°

78°

11 PM
Rain
96%
78°

79°

12 AM
Rain
81%
79°

80°

1 AM
Rain
87%
80°

80°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
85%
80°

79°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
74%
79°

80°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
68%
80°

79°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
72%
79°

79°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
63%
79°

78°

7 AM
Light Rain/Wind
55%
78°

79°

8 AM
Light Rain
56%
79°

79°

9 AM
Light Rain
58%
79°

80°

10 AM
Rain
63%
80°

80°

11 AM
Rain
61%
80°

82°

12 PM
Light Rain
55%
82°

84°

1 PM
Light Rain
50%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News