Dewpoints and humidity will be unusually low for this time of year for the rest of the week thanks to a cold front moving through the area tonight and Wednesday from the northeast. This will keep temperatures a little cooler Wednesday but overall the main impact will be the morning lows.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Rain chances will remain spotty Wednesday around 20-30% as the front moves in from the northeast. After that expect dry conditions through the end of the week.

Expect afternoon highs back in the upper 80s starting Thursday even with the lower humidity. The biggest impacts will be north of I-10 where we will see some low to mid 60s for lows this week.