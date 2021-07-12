Pressing the repeat button on Tuesday as far as your forecast is concerned!

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.



Rain has temporarily ended in many spots but there will continue being chances tonight to early Tuesday.



Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today across Louisiana. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.



Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing yesterday.



Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!



The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!



Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day tomorrow! Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

