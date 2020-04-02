Preseason hurricane predictions indicate an active season could be ahead for 2020.

We are now less than two months away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and preseason forecasts indicate it could be an active one.

Highly respected Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University issued their preseason projection for the upcoming hurricane season on Thursday morning, and they are calling for an above-average season.

Colorado State University is calling for 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. The average number of named storms from 1981-2010 is 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricants.

The reason for the above average prediction?

Abnormally warm Atlantic water temperatures and the lack of El Nino expected during the peak of the season are the primary factors.

Tropicaltidbits.com Sea-Surface Temperature Anomaly Map

Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are cooking for this time of year, with a few spots near the Gulf Coast coastline running 7-8 degrees above average. Many spots reporting water temps in the upper 70s.

In addition, with a neutral-La Nina pattern projected, wind shear is expected to be lower across the tropical Atlantic, which favors more tropical systems.

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic will influence how to prepare for the hurricane season.

The key? Better to prepare early, review your potential evacuation plan, and re-stock your hurricane safety kit essentials, just in case a storm comes your way this year especially.

Remember, regardless of an “active” or “quiet” season prediction, it only takes one storm to make it a bad season for you. Stay calm, stay prepared.