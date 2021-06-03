Prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for DSNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging families to prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Hurricane season is underway and Gov. Edwards said pre-registration allows residents to get a head start on the application process should DSNAP be authorized for their parish.

It also allows you to enter the necessary information into the system should you lose access to the information or documents following a disaster or evacuation.

To pre-register visit dcfs.la.gov/preregister or getagameplan.org.

Interactive Radar

