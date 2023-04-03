More heat is on the way over the next couple of days. Tuesday will look a lot like Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and windy conditions. Expect the hottest numbers north of I-12. Winds will be in the 15-20 range through the morning and afternoon with higher gusts.

We see another day with mid to upper 80s on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front which will slowly move into the area by Thursday. This front doesn’t push through for a few days and will keep rain chances with it Thursday through Saturday. Right now it doesn’t look like it rains the whole time but we will see waves over rain coming through.

At the moment it looks like we dry out just in time for Easter Sunday. Expect cooler conditions by Friday as well with highs only in the mid 70s through the weekend.