The National Hurricane Center began issuing forecasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 on Thursday afternoon. This system will eventually turn into Alex, but the potential classification means it’s not yet a closed center of circulation but they still want to put out a forecast track and any watches or warnings needed.

This system will continue to move northeast off the Yucatan Peninsula. Strong wind shear will prevent it from strengthening too much but it is still expect to develop into a named storm.

This will not be an issue for the northern Gulf but will bring very heavy rain and gusty conditions across south Florida and the Florida Keys through Saturday.

As always get prepared now for hurricane season and stick with WGNO for the latest.