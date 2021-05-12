Potential Tornado overnight leaves behind damage across Metro New Orleans to Algiers Point. Here’s the breakdown:

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTENTIAL TORNADO in Metro New Orleans between 2:00AM-2:20AM — Here’s the projected path based on radar analysis & storm damage reports:

Here’s a rough outline of last night’s potential tornado/damaging winds in Metro New Orleans from Carrolton to Algiers Point.

Potential Tornado touchdown overnight from Uptown, New Orleans to Algiers Point with a broken path of damage over 3 miles. Power lines & trees snapped.

Numerous reports of trees down near Claiborne, Spruce, Pine Streets Uptown.

Shortly after 2AM, over 10,000 residents were without power from Uptown to the CBD to Algiers Point from a possible tornado touchdown.

Here’s a snapshot of the “Velocity” over New Orleans at 2AM when the possible tornado touched down just north of Audubon Park.

Please send in any pictures of damage to Meteorologist Scot Pilie or pics@wgno.com

NWS will survey to confirm. Last tornado in NOLA was N.O. East EF-3 on Feb 7, 2017.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 76° 66°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 77° 64°

Friday

78° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 78° 66°

Saturday

80° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 68°

Sunday

82° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 81° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
75°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
23%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

71°

12 AM
Showers
37%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

