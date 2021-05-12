Potential Tornado overnight leaves behind damage across Metro New Orleans to Algiers Point. Here’s the breakdown:

POTENTIAL TORNADO in Metro New Orleans between 2:00AM-2:20AM — Here’s the projected path based on radar analysis & storm damage reports:

Here’s a rough outline of last night’s potential tornado/damaging winds in Metro New Orleans from Carrolton to Algiers Point.

Potential Tornado touchdown overnight from Uptown, New Orleans to Algiers Point with a broken path of damage over 3 miles. Power lines & trees snapped.

Numerous reports of trees down near Claiborne, Spruce, Pine Streets Uptown.

Shortly after 2AM, over 10,000 residents were without power from Uptown to the CBD to Algiers Point from a possible tornado touchdown.

Here’s a snapshot of the “Velocity” over New Orleans at 2AM when the possible tornado touched down just north of Audubon Park.

NWS will survey to confirm. Last tornado in NOLA was N.O. East EF-3 on Feb 7, 2017.