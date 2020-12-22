Potential severe weather in our forecast for Wednesday before Old Man Winter comes back!

COLD returns to town by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

It was another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper!

This is the theme again in these upcoming 24 hours before chances increase significantly overnight through early Thursday morning.



On radar, expect our increasing severe weather threat at midnight until daybreak.

Right now, heavy rain capable of producing localized street flooding as well as gusty winds and a few tornadoes are my primary concern.

A cold front pushes our way, bringing thunderstorms across Northshore and Southshore locations around 2:00AM. Have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase one alert is issued while sleeping.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters in behind cold front number two since last week.

Christmas Eve, anticipate an incredibly chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Christmas morning, lows drop even more to be below freezing.

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 6:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. newscasts plus online on WGNO.com!

