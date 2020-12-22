Potential severe weather in our forecast for Wednesday before Old Man Winter comes back!

Weather

COLD returns to town by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was another gorgeous day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper! 

This is the theme again in these upcoming 24 hours before chances increase significantly overnight through early Thursday morning.

On radar, expect our increasing severe weather threat at midnight until daybreak.

Right now, heavy rain capable of producing localized street flooding as well as gusty winds and a few tornadoes are my primary concern.

A cold front pushes our way, bringing thunderstorms across Northshore and Southshore locations around 2:00AM. Have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase one alert is issued while sleeping.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters in behind cold front number two since last week.

Christmas Eve, anticipate an incredibly chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Christmas morning, lows drop even more to be below freezing.

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 6:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. newscasts plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 54°

Wednesday

69° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 69° 45°

Thursday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 21% 51° 37°

Friday

50° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 50° 37°

Saturday

55° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 55° 44°

Sunday

66° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 66° 55°

Monday

67° / 46°
Few Showers
Few Showers 31% 67° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

7 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

8 PM
Clear
2%
56°

56°

9 PM
Clear
2%
56°

56°

10 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

12 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
55°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
56°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
56°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
57°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
67°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
68°

Latest News

More News