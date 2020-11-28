Potential severe weather in our forecast for Sunday before Old Man Winter returns!

Weather

Hurricane Season on the calendar to officially end Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans’ forecast for Saturday has included shower activity. This is the theme again in these upcoming evening hours before chances increase significantly overnight through Sunday morning.

On radar, expect our increasing severe weather threat at dawn until your afternoon after lunch.

Right now, heavy rain capable of producing localized street flooding as well as gusty winds and a few tornadoes are my primary concern.

A warm front lifts north, bringing thunderstorms across Northshore and Southshore locations around day break. Have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase one alert is issued while sleeping.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters in behind cold front number two since last week.

Monday, anticipate an incredibly chilling start with 40 degree temperatures beyond Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday, lows drop even more to be below freezing. I am talking coldest weather we have seen through southeast Louisiana since pre-COVID times circa February!

Hurricane Season 2020 officially ends Monday, so some good news there!

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 10:00 P.M. newscast plus online on WGNO.com!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 63°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 67° 63°

Sunday

71° / 48°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 71° 48°

Monday

53° / 38°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 53° 38°

Tuesday

53° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 62° 56°

Thursday

64° / 47°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 64° 47°

Friday

55° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 55° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
64°

64°

8 PM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

9 PM
Rain
70%
64°

65°

10 PM
Showers
50%
65°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

12 AM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
60%
64°

65°

2 AM
Rain
60%
65°

65°

3 AM
Rain
80%
65°

65°

4 AM
Rain
90%
65°

65°

5 AM
Rain
100%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
100%
65°

65°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
65°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

68°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
68°

70°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

69°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

67°

5 PM
Showers
50%
67°

65°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

Popular

Latest News

More News